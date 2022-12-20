Joburg City Power says its on track with recovery & dealing with outage backlogs

This comes after Eskom granted City Power a reprieve from power cuts as a result of residents experiencing extended power failures caused by the flooded sub-stations and damaged infrastructure.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power said that it had been able to attend to almost 3,000 outage calls from a backlog of the 5,000 they received after the recent heavy rains compromised the electricity supply.

City Power said that they were on the right track in terms of their recovery and dealing with the backlog of thousands of outage calls.

City Power's Isaac Mangena: "We expect the real impact to be felt in the coming weeks and months, way after the flash floods have basically subsided. There is still a lot of work that still needs to be done to really address a lot of plants that are out of service, but also other projects to basically just stabilise the network and also replace the damaged infrastructure."