It is possible to stabilise ANC's finances, says new treasurer-general Ramokgopa

Gwen Ramokgopa, who becomes the first woman to be elected to this position in the ANC’s history, said that the party just needed to manage its finances better in the future.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly elected African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa said that she believed that she could stabilise the troubled finances of the party.

Over the past years, the ANC has struggled to pay the salary of its employees, leading to several worker strikes.

Ramokgopa, who becomes the first woman to be elected to this position in the ANC’s history, said that the party just needed to manage its finances better in the future.

Last Saturday, in a closed-door session at Nasrec, former ANC treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile, delivered the financial report to delegates, which outlined the fiscal mess the party was in.

According to several delegates who were present during the presentation, the ANC was in debt largely due to a bloated staff complement, interest on legacy debts and it was spending more money than it was raising.

Ramokgopa, a medical doctor by training, said that she was under no illusion about the scale of the task before her.

"Finances that we get from the Public Funding Act and with the contributions that ordinary members make, it is possible to stabilise the finances of the organisation."

Ramokgopa said that her main task would be to ensure that the party had a healthy monthly cash flow and was able to pay the salaries of its employees on time.

WATCH: The ANC's official top 7 leadership