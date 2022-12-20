Integrity commission report on Phala Phala yet to be tabled at ANC conference

While the party's organisational report presented at the conference included the Phala Phala matter among the 55 incidents that brought the party into disrepute, new secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said there were no further discussions on the matter.

JOHANNESBURG - By Monday night, the ANC integrity commission has not yet tabled its report on the Phala Phala scandal before the party's 55th national elective conference.

This was confirmed by newly elected ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula during his first media briefing in his new role.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is gripped by a damaging scandal linked to the theft of foreign currency from his game farm in Limpopo.

The party's disciplinary structure was initially set to report back to the NEC in its final meetings before the conference, but that was deferred to the five-day event currently underway at Nasrec in Soweto.

"Should there be any developments in relation to that, we will communicate accordingly. At the present moment, there has not been anything for this conference on Phala Phala," he said.

A report on the Digital Vibes saga, involving former health minister, Zweli Mkhize, is also yet to be tabled.