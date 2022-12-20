IEC warns against disinformation that it interfered with ANC elective conference

The commission referred to screengrabs of a WhatsApp conversation seemingly instructing Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo to ensure the outcome of the elective conference for a sum of money as being manufactured to ruin the reputation and integrity of the IEC.

JOHANNESBURG - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) warned the public about disinformation circulating around social media that they interfered with the election process at the African National Congress (ANC)'s five-day elective conference.

"The Electoral Commission notes with concern malicious content that has been disseminated on Twitter and possibly other social media platforms as part of an orchestrated disinformation campaign around its purported involvement in the recent 55th elective conference of the African National Congress," said the statement by the IEC.

The IEC does not manage the elections of any political party.

"As a Chapter 9 institution, mandated to support and defend South Africa’s constitutional democracy, such a practice would be incongruent with its mandate to ensure free, fair and credible elections at all levels of government," the statement further said.

The IEC asked South African citizens to be vigilant and refrain from trusting questionable information purported to be of its leadership.

"In recent months, the Electoral Commission has had to contend with incidents whereby a person with a cellphone number ending in the digits 9791 has been impersonating CEO Sy Mamabolo."

Citizens are asked to report suspicious communication or information to the police.

"Please report any suspicious communication from the Electoral Commission’s leadership to info@elections.org.za and the South African Police Service so that it can track the fraudsters".