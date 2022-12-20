Fish Hoek Beach reopened after concerns over water quality following sewage leak

Following water quality tests, officials have now received the all-clear.

CAPE TOWN - Fish Hoek Beach has been reopened following sewage concerns.

The City of Cape Town on Sunday closed the beach as a precautionary measure after effluent from a blocked sewer spilled into the ocean.

Following water quality tests, officials have now received the all-clear.

Last week, Muizenberg Beach was also closed due to a similar issue due to an electrical failure at a nearby sewer pump station.

Communications manager at the city's water & sanitation department, Farouk Robertson: "The results have confirmed that the water quality is within the minimal requirements for recreation activities as determined by the national water quality guidelines."