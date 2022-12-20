Go

Fish Hoek Beach reopened after concerns over water quality following sewage leak

Following water quality tests, officials have now received the all-clear.

FILE: Fish Hoek beach. Picture: © ghaddad/123rf.com
FILE: Fish Hoek beach. Picture: © ghaddad/123rf.com
20 December 2022 07:33

CAPE TOWN - Fish Hoek Beach has been reopened following sewage concerns.

The City of Cape Town on Sunday closed the beach as a precautionary measure after effluent from a blocked sewer spilled into the ocean.

Following water quality tests, officials have now received the all-clear.

Last week, Muizenberg Beach was also closed due to a similar issue due to an electrical failure at a nearby sewer pump station.

Communications manager at the city's water & sanitation department, Farouk Robertson: "The results have confirmed that the water quality is within the minimal requirements for recreation activities as determined by the national water quality guidelines."

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA