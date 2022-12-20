Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 6 on Tuesday night

Load shedding will be implemented from 8pm on Tuesday evening until 5am on Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has, once again, moved to plunge South African businesses into darkness.

The power utility announced the implementation of Stage 6 load shedding from 8pm on Tuesday night until 5am on Wednesday morning.

Thereafter, Stage 4 will be implemented from 5am on Wednesday morning until further notice.

The ailing power utility said Stage 6 load shedding was due to breakdowns at six of its generating units during the day.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “This is necessary to ensure sufficient generation capacity is available tonight to replenish the dam levels at the pumped storage power stations so that this capacity can be available during the day tomorrow.

“The breakdown of six generating units during the day has necessitated the escalation in the stage of load shedding. Eskom will publish a further update should any significant changes occur.”