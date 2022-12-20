CT law enforcement ramping up operations during festive season

It said that 369 drunk drivers had been arrested and 63,074 fines were issued for various crimes over the past week.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that its law enforcement officers were making sure that residents respected the rule of law over the festive season.

It said that 369 drunk drivers had been arrested and 63,074 fines were issued for various crimes over the past week.

Traffic officials in the metro have also been busy.

The city said that under “Operation Exodus”, officers conducted safety checks on 463 buses, minibuses and trailers.

But the city's mayoral member for safety, JP Smith, said that domestic violence remained a challenge.

"Domestic violence incidents and the number of assault cases recorded by our public emergency communication centre alone, unfortunately, reflect the dark side of the festive season. We're all noticing an increase in calls related to self-harm. It's heartbreaking to realise that during a time when the narrative is festive, many among us are going through a hard time," Smith said.