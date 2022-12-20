'Clean beating by buffalo' & 'K-Ci & Jojo speaking' - ANC55's Day 4 top quotes

From ANC NEC members speaking like K-Ci and Jojo, to admissions of a clean beating by ANC KZN provincial secretary, day four of the national conference was not short of comments that made us either laugh or gasp.

JOHANNESBURG - Day four of the African National Congress' (ANC) national elective conference saw the appointment of a new top seven on Monday.

And while opinions abound about the new leaders from experts and delegates alike, the day was not short of other "quotables" from in and around the conference. We've gathered the best quotes here.

The newly-elected secretary-general of the ANC, Fikile Mbalula, told the media on Monday night that he was intent on cracking the whip with regard to what he called ill-discipline from members of the ANC.

Mbalula said that it was not that NEC members mustn't have opinions, but "you can't have a national executive committee and have every NEC member speaking to the media about their views and about how they feel, that is not going to happen."

"I promise you one thing: there will be no lawlessness in the ANC. Those who are continuing those shenanigans must be ready for me. It's going be me and them because this thing like K-Ci and Jojo, everybody speaking, has got an opinion, then that person must speak in the opposition."

Mbalula is known for regularly referencing the American R&B duo.

#ANCConference | “The centre must hold,” Mbalula says as he cracks the whip, warning he won’t tolerate lawlessness . This includes those who act against party line such as those who voted for the adoption of the section 89 report into Phala Phala in Parliament. @khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/4e9mDxB6eU ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 19, 2022

A CLEAN BEATING FROM THE 'BUFFALO'

On the sidelines of the conference, ANC KZN provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, told journalists the province received a clean beating from Ramaphosa's camp.

"Isibethile i-buffalo, isibethile salala phansi," said a laughing Mtolo, which, loosely interpreted means "the buffalo properly defeated us".

He said they gave Ramaphosa a good run for his money, stressing, however, that "there is no law that there must be candidates from KwaZulu-Natal."

#ANC55 Bheki Mtolo, KwaZulu-Natal ANC Secretary, says they accept the results as fair, there was no “shenanigans” in the process.



He says Zweli Mkhize will continue working as an ANC member.



He says it’s not law for KZN to be in ANC Top 7. TCG pic.twitter.com/ohIJWoij1y ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 19, 2022

'SOMETIMES WE LAUGH AT THESE PEOPLE CALLED ANALYSTS'

ANC NEC member and Minister of Police Bheki Cele sat down with EWN TV Zulu news anchor, Kwazi Kwaza after the top seven announcement. He said that on the second and third days of the conference, analysts were saying that Ramaphosa would lose the ANC presidency, however, they knew what was going on.

"Kuna la bantu okuthiwa abahlaziyi sometimes uhlala phansi ubahleke ngoba lo muntu ukhuluma ngento ayicabangayo yena, oyaziyo wena. Le ka Cyril mina ayingithusanga indaba because singaphakathi siyazi kwenzakalani."

Translated, he said: "There are these people called analysts and sometimes you sit and just laugh because this person is giving an account of what he thinks is going to happen when we know what's going to happen. Cyril's win didn't surprise me because as insiders, we know what's going on."

'YOU CAN GO TO SCHOOL BUT WITHOUT THE SKILL OF LEADING PEOPLE'

Artist Papa Penny, also an ANC delegate, on Monday expressed pleasure with the party's new leader. He told EWN TV anchor Jane Dutton that education did not necessarily equate with leadership skills.

"To lead is not about talent, it's about gift. If you have the feelings to run the country, think about the people, that is a gift, not a talent. You can go to school but without the skill of leading people."

