Cape Town Tourism optimistic power cuts won't deter tourists from visiting

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Tourism says it remains optimistic that tourists will visit the city over the holidays despite the rolling power cuts.

According to its latest stats, visitor numbers are higher compared to the COVID-19 period.

Cape Town Tourism CEO, Enver Duminy, said that the only challenge was that businesses were struggling with long periods of power cuts.

"Load shedding continues to have a negative impact on tourism businesses, big and small. Many businesses have spent their remaining budgets on energy-saving or energy disruption protection solutions to mitigate the negative impacts of load shedding. However, nobody prepared for load shedding stages beyond levels three, four, five and six," Duminy said.

He said that having to tell tourists about rolling blackouts was not good for business.

"We indicated that load shedding may impact on their travel decisions and may affect their itinerary in destination when they do visit. So we remain concerned, however, we continue to monitor the impact of load shedding quite closely for both industry as well as travellers in and around our city."