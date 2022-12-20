Baleni expects Ramaphosa to reshuffle Cabinet after securing second ANC term

Former National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) leader and close ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa, Frans Baleni said that Ramaphosa still had the political appetite to deliver on the promises of dealing with the challenges the country faces.

Baleni said that he expected him to re-arrange the existing Cabinet following Ramaphosa’s re-election as president of the party.

Speaking to 702, Baleni said that he had no doubt that the newly elected leadership would stand behind Ramaphosa.

"He is now the sheriff in town, there's a need to clean up Cabinet and focus on people who can deliver on the work he has started. The ANC must show voters that it is cleaning itself, it has eliminated the candidates who are suspicious or who have found themselves on the wrong side of the law."