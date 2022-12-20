ANC top 7 looks more aligned with Ramaphosa, says economist

City Bank economist, Gina Schoeman, said that the African National Congress (ANC)'s top seven looked to be more aligned with President Cyril Ramaphosa and she expected to see a stronger reform agenda from him going into the second term.

JOHANNESBURG - City Bank economist, Gina Schoeman, said that the African National Congress (ANC)'s top seven looked to be more aligned with President Cyril Ramaphosa and she expected to see a stronger reform agenda from him going into the second term.

The party's top seven were elected on Monday at the 55th national conference in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.

The rand rallied following the re-election of Ramaphosa as the governing party's leader.

READ: ANC top 7 results by the numbers

However, Schoeman warned that the rand was not something to gauge South Africa's performance on because of influential global forces.

Instead, she said that the focus should be on Ramaphosa’s confidence in the newly elected officials.

"So now he really needs to be far more confident about the people he leads in his second term. But I think that people will be looking at very strongly is at cabinet shuffle what is he going to do now in using the stronger Top 7 in order to put the right people in place and also to get rid of the wrong people".