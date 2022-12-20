Cele: ANC renewal project must be done by 2024

The renewal project aims to restore the ANC to its former strength through a return to its founding values.

SOWETO - As the African National Congress (ANC) attempts to continue its organisational renewal project, party stalwart Bheki Cele said this must be done with one eye on the 2024 general elections.

The renewal project aims to restore the ANC to its former strength through a return to its founding values.

Speaking to the media in Nasrec on Monday, Cele said that the renewal project should be long completed before the national government elections in 2024.

"We are 18 months away from elections. I think we need to be intensive there as we talk about the renewal going forward," he said.

"The real time of renewal is 18 months. Everything that the ANC is supposed to do, they must do it."