ANC conference mulls changes to SABC mandate

SOWETO - Communications Minister Khumbudzo Ntshaveni has confirmed that the African National Congress (ANC)'s national conference is considering changes to the SABC's business model.

She said that the plenary was being asked to adopt a dual commercial and developmental mandate for the cash-strapped public broadcaster.

Ntshaveni told the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the conference on Monday that the ANC's conference recognised the need for a stronger public broadcaster, but also one that could generate its own income.

"The developmental mandate will be funded and the commercial mandate must be untied so that they can play equally," said Ntshaveni.

Sport, health and news were also being recognised as key focus areas for the public broadcaster.

"I don't want to pre-empt the decisions of the new SABC board, but we are advocating that the SABC runs a 24-hour channel of news in our indigenous languages so that the people can hear their news in their own languages every day. We've got enough content."

Ntshaveni said that the SABC also needed to introduce business plans for its community stations to eventually progress to becoming commercial operations.