ANC 55th elective conference adjournment: Ramaphosa decries corruption

ANC's 55th national conference proceedings were ground to a halt due to delays in the conference's programne.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly-elected secretary-general of the African National Congress (ANC) Fikile Mbalula on Tuesday confirmed a decision had been taken to continue the conference in a hybrid form on 5 January 2023.

Conference proceedings were adjourned due to delays with the programne.

There were delays in registration, the finalisation of the credentials report and the voting procedure as well as adverse weather.

Mbalula said a number of delegates made their way home as the programme drew to a close.

"Due to these factors it was not possible formally to adopt the commission’s report and resolutions based on the deliberations of commissions in plenary."

He added that amendments to the ANC's constitution required a two-thirds majority of all delegates.

"It was clear to the steering committee that national conference would have neither the time nor the required majority to adopt constitutional amendments."

ANC'S ELECTED TOP SEVEN

Meanwhile, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa who was elected for another five-year term at the conference dubbed Nasrec 2 said that the gathering sought to reinforce the party.

"I can testify to the fact that this conference is going to continue solidifying our unity and cohesion as the ANC," he said.

"The branches have spoken, and chosen the leadership they wanted."

Ramaphosa added that Nasrec 2 united the governing party, "much to the surprise of those who don't wish us well".

RAMAPHOSA ACKNOWLEDGES THE ANC'S WEAKNESSES

He said the ANC had "made mistakes and missteps and we have paid for them in many, many ways, but even at the brink, we've been able to pull ourselves back where many people thought we will stumble and fall forever".

Ramaphosa also noted that corruption hurt the integrity of the ANC.

"Corruption in the ANC is a dire threat to the organisation and the future of the democratic revolution."

Ramaphosa suggested that the government should consider establishing an independent anti-corruption agency to address issues of corruption.