After Qatar drama, countdown begins for 2023 Women's World Cup
JOHANNESBURG – The men’s FIFA World Cup came to a dramatic end on Sunday with, Argentina securing their third title with a win over France following a penalty shootout.
A homecoming to remember !#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/CB6HaeThjCFIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 20, 2022
Avid soccer fans don’t need to worry about waiting until 2026 for the next men’s World Cup because come 2023, the Women’s FIFA World Cup, from 20 July to 20 August, will have them on the edge of their seats.
Among the teams chasing the crown is Women's Africa Cup of Nations champions, Banyana Banyana, who’ve been drawn into Group G, alongside Argentina, Sweden and Italy.
Sweden, currently number two on FIFA's rankings, were runners-up in 2003, while Italy reached the quarterfinal stage on two occasions.
2022 2023#FIFAWorldCup done. #FIFAWWC here we come! pic.twitter.com/3AyW8ZbkwLFIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 19, 2022
Meanwhile, the US Women’s National Team, as the four-time champions, will look to defend the title they won in 2019 title and complete an unprecedented third straight victory.
Before the US wins in 2019 and 2015, Japan were victorious in 2011 and Germany in 2007 and 2003.
The Women’s World Cup is being hosted by Australia and New Zealand. This is the first time two countries are co-hosting the tournament.
POV: realising you have 213 days to wait until the #FIFAWWC 2023 starts... pic.twitter.com/K9pOkvXndlFIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) December 19, 2022