After Qatar drama, countdown begins for 2023 Women's World Cup

Meanwhile, the US Women’s National Team, as the four-time champions, will look to defend the title they won in 2019 title and complete an unprecedented third straight victory.

Before the US wins in 2019 and 2015, Japan were victorious in 2011 and Germany in 2007 and 2003.

The Women’s World Cup is being hosted by Australia and New Zealand. This is the first time two countries are co-hosting the tournament.