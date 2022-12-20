Go

After Qatar drama, countdown begins for 2023 Women's World Cup

Avid soccer fans don’t need to worry about waiting until 2026 for the next men’s World Cup because come 2023, the Women’s FIFA World Cup will have them on the edge of their seats.

France's forward Eugenie Le Sommer (hidden) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup Group A football match between France and South Korea, on 7 June 2019, at the Parc des Princes stadium, in Paris. Picture: AFP
20 December 2022 13:50

JOHANNESBURG – The men’s FIFA World Cup came to a dramatic end on Sunday with, Argentina securing their third title with a win over France following a penalty shootout.

Avid soccer fans don’t need to worry about waiting until 2026 for the next men’s World Cup because come 2023, the Women’s FIFA World Cup, from 20 July to 20 August, will have them on the edge of their seats.

Among the teams chasing the crown is Women's Africa Cup of Nations champions, Banyana Banyana, who’ve been drawn into Group G, alongside Argentina, Sweden and Italy.

Sweden, currently number two on FIFA's rankings, were runners-up in 2003, while Italy reached the quarterfinal stage on two occasions.

Meanwhile, the US Women’s National Team, as the four-time champions, will look to defend the title they won in 2019 title and complete an unprecedented third straight victory.

Before the US wins in 2019 and 2015, Japan were victorious in 2011 and Germany in 2007 and 2003.

The Women’s World Cup is being hosted by Australia and New Zealand. This is the first time two countries are co-hosting the tournament.

The 2023 tournament will see the tournament expand from 24 teams to 32.

Ahead of the Women’s World Cup fans can enjoy some action on 17-23 February 2023 with a play-in tournament, where 10 teams will vie for the final three spots in the 2023 tournament.

The 10 teams that have qualified for the tournament are Cameroon, Chile, Chinese Taipei, Haiti, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Portugal, Senegal, and Thailand.

