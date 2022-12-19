Zuma adamant about privately prosecuting Ramaphosa

He claimed his successor failed to act when he was called to intervene in a legal dispute between him and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) senior prosecutor Billy Downer as well as News24 journalist Karyn Maughan.

JOHANNESBURG - Jacob Zuma’s foundation said the former president would not comply with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ultimatum to withdraw his private prosecution against him.

Zuma announced his intention to privately prosecute Ramaphosa last week.

Ramaphosa denied Zuma’s allegations.

He said the former president wanted him to interfere with the work of the NPA noting that it was not legal.

On Saturday, Ramaphosa gave his predecessor until the end of Monday to change his mind.

However, a spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, Mzwanele Manyi, said Zuma won’t budge.

“If President Ramaphosa has got anything to say about that private prosecution the judge will be waiting for him.”

At the same time, the Office of the State Attorney threatened to take action against Zuma if he did not withdraw his private prosecution bid against Ramaphosa.

If Zuma gets his way, the matter will be heard in the Johannesburg High Court on 19 January 2023.

Legal expert Benedict Phiri said Zuma was likely to lose the case and incur a financial penalty as a result.