‘Three-peat baby’ – Trevor Noah to host 2023 Grammy Awards

CAPE TOWN – Trevor Noah will be hosting the 65th annual Grammy Awards in 2023.

This will be the third consecutive time the South African comedian will be the master of ceremonies.

According to the organisers, Noah will also serve as a producer on the show.

Taking to social media, the 38-year-old said that he was "super excited" to form part of the prestigious music awards.

Described as music’s biggest night, the Grammys recognise outstanding achievements in the music industry.

The event will take place in Los Angeles on 5 February 2023.

Well, well, well, @Trevornoah we meet again! 😉



Music's Biggest Night, here we come. Don't miss the #GRAMMYs, February 5th on CBS. pic.twitter.com/MYDCuSaHMC ' CBS (@CBS) December 15, 2022

I was so upset at your leaving, we have very few Black Men in leadership on prime time tv, but we all have to move on to grow, GoGo would be so proud 😇 ' Doretha Williams (@Doretha96108837) December 16, 2022

Congratulations!! You have not disappointed in the last two years @Trevornoah. ' Khungeka Njobe (@zukolwam) December 16, 2022

Pew! Pew! Pew! 🥳🥳🥳Trevor Noah does not sleep on his potential. He is a force to be reckoned with! I’m speechless. I’m inspired. I’m here for it, Trevor! 🫢🙌🏾♥️ ' Caroline Kautsire (@CarolineKautsi1) December 15, 2022

Can't think of a better host for #GRAMMYs ' Unni Sankar (@UnniSankar) December 15, 2022