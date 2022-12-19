Go

‘Three-peat baby’ – Trevor Noah to host 2023 Grammy Awards

This will be the third consecutive time the South African comedian will be the master of ceremonies.

Comedian Trevor Noah. Picture: @trevornoah/Instagram.
19 December 2022 16:19

CAPE TOWN – Trevor Noah will be hosting the 65th annual Grammy Awards in 2023.

According to the organisers, Noah will also serve as a producer on the show.

Taking to social media, the 38-year-old said that he was "super excited" to form part of the prestigious music awards.

Described as music’s biggest night, the Grammys recognise outstanding achievements in the music industry.

The event will take place in Los Angeles on 5 February 2023.

