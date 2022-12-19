Go

"That job was made for Bonang" — Queen B makes it onto Miss Universe host list

South Africans are rallying behind television personality and entrepreneur Bonang Matheba to be the new host of the Miss Universe pageant.

The new owner of the pageant, Anne Jakkaphong, put out a call on social media asking who the host of the final competition should be.

Matheba made it to the top of the list following a poll on Twitter.

The 35-year-old is no stranger to hosting beauty pageants.

She had previously hosted Miss South Africa, the Global Citizen show, and several other award shows.

Other popular choices to present the prestigious pageant include American television personalities Jeannie Mai and Zuri Hall.

According to a Variety report, the Miss Universe organisation made several changes to the pageant, including parting ways with Steve Harvey, who hosted the competition for five years.

The organization said it was hoping to have a female present the final show.

The 71st Miss Universe pageant will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana, on 14 January 2023.

