"That job was made for Bonang" — Queen B makes it onto Miss Universe host list

South Africans are rallying behind television personality and entrepreneur Bonang Matheba to be the new host of the Miss Universe pageant.

The new owner of the pageant, Anne Jakkaphong, put out a call on social media asking who the host of the final competition should be.

Please Tell me! Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XP79Nq2ALs ' Anne Jakrajutatip 💫 แอน จักรพงษ์ (@annejknofficial) December 6, 2022

Matheba made it to the top of the list following a poll on Twitter.

The 35-year-old is no stranger to hosting beauty pageants.

She had previously hosted Miss South Africa, the Global Citizen show, and several other award shows.

Bonang Matheba, Jeannie Mai- Jenkins, Zuri Hall & Ashley Graham tops list of candidates to replace Steve Harvey as the host of Miss Universe. https://t.co/SOiNmlZQpp ' B!NGE (@bingeonpop) December 15, 2022

Other popular choices to present the prestigious pageant include American television personalities Jeannie Mai and Zuri Hall.

According to a Variety report, the Miss Universe organisation made several changes to the pageant, including parting ways with Steve Harvey, who hosted the competition for five years.

The organization said it was hoping to have a female present the final show.

The 71st Miss Universe pageant will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana, on 14 January 2023.

Who do you think should host Miss Universe next year? ' B!NGE (@bingeonpop) December 16, 2022

I swear Bonang Matheba would shook the world 🌎 with her hosting skills & also imagine those outfit changes which she will serve us & the stylist working hard to make sure that she nails every damn look .....Tjo nka loma stage if they do consider her. 😭😭😭 ' Papi 👑 (@Papirazzi_) December 16, 2022

@Bonang is theeeee best for this gig ' Ike (@MrMothibeli) December 16, 2022

Bonang would be amazing ❤️ ' 🍒 (@_cherrywiine_) December 16, 2022

Bonang for the win 🥺🤞🏾 ' __khensi__ (@Khensi_Matabane) December 16, 2022