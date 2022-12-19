Go

ANC Top 7 results by the numbers

Ahead of announcing the results in alphabetical order, Motlanthe acknowledged past presidents and applause erupted from the back of the room as he mentioned Jacob Zuma.

55th ANC national elective conference day 2. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
Chantall Presence 19 December 2022 12:57

JOHANNESBURG - Supporters of various candidates for the ANC's top seven made their voices heard as the chair of the party's elections committee Kgalema Motlanthe announced the results of the vote.

Once things had quietened down, Motlanthe broke down the numbers of the vote: there were 4,436 eligible voters; 4,384 ballots were cast and two ballots were confiscated because voters took photos of their ballots. They were reported to the police and they offered to revoke their voting status after the threat of criminal charges.

BREAK DOWN OF VOTES

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 4,386

PRESIDENT:
Spoiled ballots: 4
Abstentions: 7 ("those who did not care to present themselves to vote")
Zweli Mkhize: 1,897
Cyril Ramaphosa: 2,476

DEPUTY PRESIDENT
Spoiled ballots: 10
Abstentions: 23
Ronald Lamola: 315
Oscar Mabuyane: 1,858
Paul Mashatile: 2,178

NATIONAL CHAIRPERSON
Spoiled ballots: 1
Abstentions: 13
Gwede Mantashe: 2,062
David Masondo: 280
Stanley Mathabatha: 2,018

SECRETARY-GENERAL
Spoiled ballots: 7
Abstentions: 15
Phumulo Masualle: 1,590
Fikile Mbalula: 1,692
Mdumiseni Ntuli: 1,080

FIRST DEPUTY SECRETARY-GENERAL
Spoiled ballots: 5
Abstentions: 39
Tina Joemat-Pettersson: 2,145
Nomvula Mokonyane: 2,195

SECOND DEPUTY SECRETARY-GENERAL
Spoiled ballots: 7
Abstentions: 56
Ronala Nalumango: 1,948
Maropene Ramokgopa 2,373

TREASURER-GENERAL
Spoiled ballots: 12
Abstentions: 40
Bejani Chauke: 590
Pule Mabe: 1,652
Mzwandile Masina: 281
Gwen Ramokgopa: 1,809

