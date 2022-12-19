ANC Top 7 results by the numbers
JOHANNESBURG - Supporters of various candidates for the ANC's top seven made their voices heard as the chair of the party's elections committee Kgalema Motlanthe announced the results of the vote.
Ahead of announcing the results on Monday morning, Motlanthe acknowledged the party's past presidents and applause erupted from the back of the room as he mentioned Jacob Zuma.
Once things had quietened down, Motlanthe broke down the numbers of the vote: there were 4,436 eligible voters; 4,384 ballots were cast and two ballots were confiscated because voters took photos of their ballots. They were reported to the police and they offered to revoke their voting status after the threat of criminal charges.
BREAK DOWN OF VOTES
TOTAL VOTES CAST: 4,386
PRESIDENT:
Spoiled ballots: 4
Abstentions: 7 ("those who did not care to present themselves to vote")
Zweli Mkhize: 1,897
Cyril Ramaphosa: 2,476
DEPUTY PRESIDENT
Spoiled ballots: 10
Abstentions: 23
Ronald Lamola: 315
Oscar Mabuyane: 1,858
Paul Mashatile: 2,178
NATIONAL CHAIRPERSON
Spoiled ballots: 1
Abstentions: 13
Gwede Mantashe: 2,062
David Masondo: 280
Stanley Mathabatha: 2,018
SECRETARY-GENERAL
Spoiled ballots: 7
Abstentions: 15
Phumulo Masualle: 1,590
Fikile Mbalula: 1,692
Mdumiseni Ntuli: 1,080
FIRST DEPUTY SECRETARY-GENERAL
Spoiled ballots: 5
Abstentions: 39
Tina Joemat-Pettersson: 2,145
Nomvula Mokonyane: 2,195
SECOND DEPUTY SECRETARY-GENERAL
Spoiled ballots: 7
Abstentions: 56
Ronala Nalumango: 1,948
Maropene Ramokgopa 2,373
TREASURER-GENERAL
Spoiled ballots: 12
Abstentions: 40
Bejani Chauke: 590
Pule Mabe: 1,652
Mzwandile Masina: 281
Gwen Ramokgopa: 1,809
