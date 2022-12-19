ANC Top 7 results by the numbers

Ahead of announcing the results in alphabetical order, Motlanthe acknowledged past presidents and applause erupted from the back of the room as he mentioned Jacob Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG - Supporters of various candidates for the ANC's top seven made their voices heard as the chair of the party's elections committee Kgalema Motlanthe announced the results of the vote.

Ahead of announcing the results on Monday morning, Motlanthe acknowledged the party's past presidents and applause erupted from the back of the room as he mentioned Jacob Zuma.

Once things had quietened down, Motlanthe broke down the numbers of the vote: there were 4,436 eligible voters; 4,384 ballots were cast and two ballots were confiscated because voters took photos of their ballots. They were reported to the police and they offered to revoke their voting status after the threat of criminal charges.