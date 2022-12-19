Self-respecting men, taking N3 & elastic stomachs: #ANC55's top quotes day 2 & 3

From Masina the 'self-respecting man who won't take R 1000 from another man' to 'sudden, very dangerous and life-threatening U-turns on the N3' a lot was said on the sides of the ANC's national elective conference, and we've summed up some of our top comments.

JOHANNESBURG - As Sunday wraps with voting underway for the African National Congress' (ANC) top seven, quotables once again abounded from in and around Nasrec.

Here are some of our top ones as heard on Saturday and Sunday at the party's national elective conference.

1) Masina the "self-respecting man who won't take R1k from another man"

"As a self-respecting man, even though I'm joining the unemployment queue from the first of January, I will not be taking R1,000 from another man to vote this way or that way."

Mzwandile Masina was, until Sunday afternoon, in the running for ANC treasurer general. Explaining reasons for his candidacy withdrawal, he said Mabe and himself have the same values and supporters, and they don't want to split the voters.

The former Ekurhuleni mayor added that owing to this decision, he will not be swayed into voting this or another way, through bribery or any other means.

#ANC55 Mzwandile Masina announces that he is dropping out of the race for ANC Treasurer General and he will now be supporting Pule Mabe for the position. TCG pic.twitter.com/ksUiT0pxyw ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 18, 2022

2) "These tables don't belong to the ANC, they belong to Nasrec"

In a media briefing on Saturday, Mabe condemned the actions of some spirited delegates, whose candidacy support seemed to go beyond just singing.

"We allow people to sing. We allowed people to sing about different preferences, but when they started banging tables... these tables don't belong to the ANC, they belong to Nasrec."

#ANC55 Mabe says the presence of the media cameras focussed on the arrival of former president Jacob Zuma, fuelled his supporters to bang on tables and chant loudly. LD ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 17, 2022

3) "Sharp noses, elastic stomachs and taking the N3"

"You can't lead yourself, you can't lead your sharp noses and then begin to make some pronouncements because now your stomach is elastic."

The words of Hasani Ngobeni - the spokesperson for the Limpopo Norman Mashabane region, who was commenting on the now viral N3 video.

Ngobeni said they were surprised after they broke for lunch on Saturday "by a sudden U-turn, very dangerous and life-threatening U-turn by the deputy chair, that we should be able to now take N3 and proceed to KwaZulu-Natal."

He affirmed that delegates in the province are still backing Ramaphosa for ANC president.

#ANC55 Hasani Ngobeni, Spokesperson for the Limpopo Norman Mashabane region, says delegates in the province are still supporting Cyril Ramaphosa for ANC President.



Commenting on the viral N3 video, Ngobeni says he was shocked and never seen that before. TCG pic.twitter.com/AlA2Kw6WHA ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 18, 2022

4) Masualle "returned money that was deposited into his account"

On the sides of Nasrec on Sunday a delegate from the Eastern Cape, expressed support for ANC secretary general hopeful, Phumulo Masualle, lauding him for being a candidate with convincing credentials, who successfully served as chairperson of the province for two terms, and according to this delegate, "with no crisis that time."

"Yingakho aphindisa imali eyafakwa ku account yakhe because, there is no corruption."

Translated, he said that's why Masualle returned money that was deposited into his account.

Masualle was implicated by the Public Protector in the misappropriation of funds during former president Nelson Mandela's 2013 funeral - where R250,000 was deposited into Masualle's personal bank account. At the time, he was the MEC for finance and economic development in the Eastern Cape.

The delegate said it's because Masualle is not corrupt that he can take the ANC forward, without the "rot" in the ANC, with "monies being stuffed in mattresses."

5) "In the ANC, we show respect, even if we don't want you in the position"

"KwaKhongolose kuyahlonishwa, sidume ngokuhlonipha, sidume ngokuthi umholi noma ngabe asifisi kanjani ukuthi abe kwi-position, siyambekezelela simlalele."

"In the ANC, we show respect. And we are known for being patient with and listening to a leader, even if we desperately don't want him in that position."

So said the chairperson of the ANC in KZN, Siboniso Duma, who was in conversation with Eyewitness News' Kwazi Kwaza. This was in reprimand of the behaviour of his province's delegates, who heckled Ramaphosa during his political report address on Friday.