Saps, CoCT crack down on criminal elements targeting Golden Arrow bus service

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow Bus Service said it's confident that it will win the war against crime.

The bus company said numerous arrests and convictions materialised for crimes that were committed at its buses recently.

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said this was made possible due to a partnership with the South African Police Service as well as the City of Cape Town's safety and security directorate.

“Golden Arrow operates in areas with the highest crime rate in the metropole and these criminal elements do not only target our services, but also surrounding businesses, motorists and pedestrians.

"We, therefore, believe it’s very important not to label these criminal acts as a Golden Arrow issue. These individuals and syndicates that terrorise entire communities and must face the full might of the law.”

Dyke-Beyer said that more needs to be done to crackdown on the criminal elements.

“We are grateful to all role players who have worked tirelessly to take these criminals off our streets. Whilst we believe that more resources are urgently needed to address the scourge of crime, we recognise that there are many dedicated officials who deserve the highest praise for their commitment to making Cape Town safe for all of us.”