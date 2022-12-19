SANDF declines to respond on troop deployment at Grootvlei power station

In a statement on Saturday, Eskom said that soldiers had been deployed at the Majuba, Tutuka, Camden and Grootvlei power stations. However, Eyewitness News visited the Grootvlei power station on Sunday and found that it was business as usual, with no soldiers on sight.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is still mum about the deployment of soldiers at one of Eskom's power stations after Eyewitness News visited the Grootvlei power station but found none.

The Presidency had confirmed their deployment at Grootvlei and three other power plants over the weekend.

Presidential spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, told reporters that the placement of soldiers was meant to address criminality impacting Eskom's ability to supply power to the nation.

"There has been on, a daily basis, ongoing threat assessments. There's been, on a daily basis, tracking of acts of sabotage, tracking of various actions of criminality and therefore it was now timely and appropriate that the presence of security forces around Eskom is scaled up to another level."

SANDF spokesperson Andries Mahapa declined to respond to queries about the absence of soldiers at Grootvlei and promised that a statement would be issued shortly.

However, this has not yet materialised.