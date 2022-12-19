Saccawu members to meet to plot way forward after Makro strike

The union's members took to the streets on Thursday after negotiations collapsed at the CCMA with their employer Massmart.

JOHANNESBURG - Union Saccawu says that its members will be meeting on Monday to discuss a way forward, after concluding a one-day strike at Makro.

The union's members took to the streets on Thursday, after negotiations collapsed at the CCMA with their employer, Massmart.

The union said that its meeting would be aimed at discussing the possibility of an indefinite strike across all of Massmart's stores.

After a strike at Makro on Thursday, the workers returned to work.

The union said that it had reduced its demand from a 12% wage increase to 7.5%.

Massmart told Eyewitness News ahead of the strike, that it had closed the 2022 wage negotiation process.

However, Saccawu's spokesperson said that the company did not formally inform them.

"As far as we are concerned, the process at the CCMA, which is a facilitation process by the CCMA to try and resolve the dispute, as far as we are concerned, that process is still open," said Tshwete.

"They have not communicated formally to us. We know that this is a tactic to confuse workers."

Saccawu said that it will not back down until it got the increase, as well as the R8,000 minimum wage.

The union said that if its demands were not met, the company should expect yet another strike.