Go

Ramaphosa wins second term as ANC president

Cyril Ramaphosa won a second term as ANC president beating off rival Zweli Mkhize for the position.

Cyril Ramaphosa and Paul Mashatile at the ANC's 55th National Elective Conference on 17 December 2022. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles
Cyril Ramaphosa and Paul Mashatile at the ANC's 55th National Elective Conference on 17 December 2022. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles
19 December 2022 11:41

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has announced its top seven for the next five years.

The announcement was made on Monday following voting that went on late into Sunday night.

The ANC's head of elections, Kgalema Motlanthe, made the announcement at Nasrec on Monday morning.

Cyril Ramaphosa won a second term as ANC president beating off rival Zweli Mkhize for the position.

Ramaphosa received 2,476 votes to Mkhize's 1,897.

Paul Mashatile was elected as deputy president of the party.

In breaking down the voting, Motlanthe said that 4,436 delegates were eligible to vote. He said that 4,386 votes were cast and that 4,384 ballots were counted.

Motlanthe explained that two ballots were confiscated after two voters were caught photographing their ballots. They offered to revoke their voting status, Motlanthe explained.

ANC Top Seven is as follows:

President
Cyril Ramaphosa

Deputy President
Paul Mashatile

National chairperson
Gwede Mantashe

Secretary-general
Fikile Mbalula

First deputy secretary-general
Nomvula Mokonyane

Second deputy secretary-general
Maropene Ramokgopa

Treasurer-general
Gwen Ramokgopa

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA