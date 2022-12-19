Ramaphosa's re-election will boost SA's economy, says Godongwana

Ramaphosa was elected for a second term as president of the African National Congress (ANC) at Nasrec where the party was holding its 55th national elective conference.

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, said that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s second term would focus on the country’s economy.

Ramaphosa was given the nod after beating Zweli Mkhize by over 500 votes.

Godongwana said that Ramaphosa’s re-election is an endorsement of his economic policies, adding that economic transformation would be the main focus of the new ANC leadership.

“Our major challenge is poverty and unemployment, so our emphasis will be on those policies that will give us a better outcome.”

Godongwana also said that Ramaphosa’s Just Transition and Structural Energy Reforms plans would continue.

The president’s Eskom reforms included buying additional energy from existing independent power producers to supplement the grid and investing in renewable energy for the long term.