No respite for Gauteng as more rain forecast for the week

The South African Weather Service says there's a 30% chance of rain in Gauteng this week.

JOHANNESBURG - It appears that Joburg residents won't get respite from the persistent rain any time soon.

But, it doesn't foresee a repeat of the floods that hit parts of Johannesburg almost two weeks ago, damaging homes and infrastructure, including electricity networks.

Forecaster Dipuo Tawana warned that there may be heavy downpours on Wednesday.

"We looking at 30% probability of showers and thundershowers for Gauteng, mainly the area of focus is the southern part of Gauteng and the north-eastern parts...Wednesday, some of the storm might be severe, but we're still going to monitor it and see if we're going to issue an alert."

The heavy rain has wreaked havoc across the country for almost two weeks, with some KwaZulu-Natal municipalities also experiencing severe damage to infrastructure due to mudslides and flooding.