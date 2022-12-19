Go

Mbeki non-committal about Ramaphosa retaining ANC presidency

When asked whether he was happy, former President Thabo Mbeki smiled, waved and replied: 'We are waiting for the rest.'

55th ANC National Elective Conference Day 1, Thabo Mbeki. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
19 December 2022 12:31

SOWETO - Former President Thabo Mbeki was non-committal on Monday about President Cyril Ramaphosa retaining his position as African National Congress (ANC) president.

When asked whether he was happy, Mbeki smiled, waved and replied: "We are waiting for the rest."

The rest of the room erupted in cheers after the announcement that Ramaphosa had garnered 2,476 votes. That's 579 more than Zweli Mkhize's 1,897 votes.

Ramaphosa is joined in the top 7 by Paul Mashatile, who replaces David Mabuza as ANC deputy president.

Gwede Mantashe retains his post as national chairperson.

Fikile Mbalula is the new secretary general. Mbalula's first deputy is Nomvula Mokonyane and the second deputy secretary-general is Maropene Ramokgopa.

Gwen Ramokgopa is the new treasurer-general.

