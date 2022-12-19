Mbalula's support for Ramaphosa pays off at ANC conference
Ahead of the conference, Fikile Mbalula placed himself at the centre of re-elected president Cyril Ramaphosa's support team.
JOHANNESBURG - Fikile Mbalula is the newly elected secretary-general of the African National Congress (ANC).
Having been elected at the party's 55th national elective conference at the weekend, Mbalula thanked delegates on his Twitter account for the support.
The governing party's theme for the conference is Defend and Advance the Gains of Freedom, Unity Through Renewal.
Newly Elected Secretary General Comrade Fikile Mbalula
Ahead of the conference, he placed himself at the centre of re-elected president Cyril Ramaphosa's support team.
Mbalula came to Ramaphosa's defence saying he was the man for the job and committed to serving the country.
He also made sure his support for Ramaphosa was clear.
Mbalula said there was an incorrect perception that Ramaphosa was out of touch and lacked public engagement and charisma.
Just a day ahead of the national conference
He told ANC branches and party supporters that Ramaphosa could not be isolated and attacked.
"The leadership that will be elected at our conference is one focused on the important task of renewal. That is what our President is focused on and is currently leading," said Mbalula ahead of the conference.
"The leadership that will be elected at our conference is one focused on the important task of renewal. That is what our President is focused on and is currently leading."
