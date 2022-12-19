Luzipo urges Eskom to take steps to ensure security at its power stations

JOHANNESBURG - Chairperson of the portfolio committee on Mineral Resources and Energy, Sahlulele Luzipo, has urged Eskom to take various measures to ensure security at its power stations.

Speaking on the Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa on Monday, Luzipo said that the utility also needed to upgrade its technological systems to track the movement of their coal.

This is to avoid sabotage and theft while it is being transported.

Soldiers were deployed at four power stations this weekend.

The Presidency said that this was to stop the criminality that had been impacting Eskom's ability to supply power to the nation.

However, Luzipo said that until management's shortcomings were sorted out, the power utility would continue to face problems.

"The issue here is we must diagnose the problem so that your policy intervention, when they come in, they don't come in as a substitute to what you are failing to attend to but to augment what needs to be done as far as management is concerned," Luzipo said.