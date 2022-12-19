Lamola doesn't regret not withdrawing candidacy for ANC top 7

Leading up to the conference - there were reports that ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa had personally called Lamola and told him to stand down.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) member and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said he doesn’t regret not withdrawing his candidacy for the ANC’s deputy president position.

Lamola only managed to get 315 votes, while the eventual winner Paul Mashatile received 2,178 votes.

Leading up to the conference - there were reports that ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa had personally called Lamola and told him to stand down.

“No, no, those are confidential discussions which I will never divulge in a public platform.”

This was Lamola’s response after he was asked about a late-night call with Ramaphosa.

Lamola - who turned 39 in November - said it is important for young people to contest for positions in the top office of the ANC.

He said he has no regrets about his decision: “Me standing on principle was important. To inspire a younger generation across the country that the ANC belongs to young people and to everyone.”

Lamola said he was happy that two former youth leaders - Fikile Mbalula and Maropene Ramakgopa - were elected to the ANC’s top seven.

He said this shows continuity in the party.