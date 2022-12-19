Kruger National Park beefs up security for festive season

The move follows the murder more than two months ago of a German tourist during a botched hijacking just outside the park.

JOHANNESBURG - The Kruger National Park has increased security and traffic officials this festive season in a bid to make visitors to the prime tourist destination feel safe and protected.

The park has urged visitors to cooperate with officials who will be on duty and to report unbecoming behaviour to the gate staff.

Traffic officials will be present to police speeding, after-hours travelling, and general behaviour on the roads.

SANParks spokesperson Isaac Phaahla: "The Kruger National Park safety and law enforcement campaign is ongoing for the entire festive season. We do have operations throughout the park with the South African Police Service and the SANDF.

"We advise visitors to consult our social media platforms for gates closest to the camps they will be staying in and urge them to be extra vigilant while travelling to the park."