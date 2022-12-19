Kodwa concerned about lack of KZN representation in ANC top 7

At least 4,400 delegates gathered at the Nasrec Expo Centre in the south of Johannesburg for the five-day political event.

JOHANNESBURG - There was a flurry of reaction since the announcement of the African National Congress’ (ANC) national top seven leaders at the party's 55th elective conference on Monday.

While some people were battered and bruised because their preferred candidates did not win, others celebrated.

South Africans can only wait to see if their lives will improve where necessary by the party - which has been in government since 1994.

Under the ANC government, citizens endure crippling power cuts, high numbers of unemployment and political instability.

Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected on Monday to lead the party for another five years.

“For comrade Mkhize, Zwelini, his total is 1,897 and for comrade Ramaphosa, Cyril, his total is 2,476,” announced the chair of the party's elections committee Kgalema Motlanthe

ANC national executive committee nominee and Deputy Minister of State Security Zizi Kodwa said the impact of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) not being represented in the party's top leadership was concerning.

This was the second national conference of the ANC where KZN was unable to get its candidate elected to the party's top leadership after Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma also lost out to Ramaphosa in 2017.

The province is the ANC’s biggest voting bloc, but its presidential candidate Mkhize failed to topple Ramaphosa.

Mdumiseni Ntuli also lost out on the job of secretary general.

Kodwa said KZN's the source of the party's electoral fortunes.

“KZN is not like any other province in the ANC. It’s very strategic. Our numbers and electoral fortunes come from that province. If we decline in KZN… I’m very concerned.”

Kodwa said it would be up to the new national executive - for which nominations would be received on Monday - to make the province feel included.

“Some of the difficulties we’ve had in the organisation emanate from, among other things, from the fact that perhaps if we had someone from KZN in the officials... We may consider co-option, so at least there must be a reflection and an appreciation of that significance of their province.”

He said that Ramaphosa’s second victory would consolidate his position to renew the party and to be more decisive both on issues of the party and the country.