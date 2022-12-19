Khoisan activists picketing at ANC conference says they deserve more land

The activists claim that President Cyril Ramaphosa has ignored their people's calls for land for several years.

JOHANNESBURG - The country is awaiting the announcement of the results of the ANC's top seven candidates successfully elected for leadership positions at the party's national conference.

The new leadership is expected to usher the party into the general elections in 2024.

The process of electing the leadership is running way behind schedule - with voting continuing into the early hours of Monday morning.

Candidates up for election include former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize who is up against the incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa for the party's top position.

Khoisan activists, who have been staging a silent picket for days outside the ANC's national conference, have returned with the same demand for the president to give back their land.

President of the Khoisan Mass Movement, Chief Joe Marble, said that his people deserved a lot more.

"We demand land. Remember the whole of South Africa belongs to the aborigine people, the Khoisan people. We don't actually want the whole land, we want a portion of land in order for us to build for our community, our Khoisan people's houses. Our people don't have houses or jobs."