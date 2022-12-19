Inside EWN Roundtable: What the ANC's conference means for regional leaders

ANC regional leaders reflect on the ongoing ANCs 55th National elective conference at Nasrec

JOHANNESBURG - As the ANC holds its 55th national elective conference at Nasrec, South of Johannesburg where it is expected to elect its new leaders, many events have unfolded leading up to voting and announcement of the winners, like late registrations, delayed start of the proceedings, late arrival of former President Jacob Zuma during the presidential opening political report and the absence of Energy Minister and ANC NEC member Gwede Mantashe at the business breakfast.

But in all the party’s branch and regional members remained patient to ensure that their choices of leadership will be granted. During a roundtable discussion that featured four regional leaders, eThekwini region deputy secretary Nkosenhle Madlala likened the disruptions of President’s Cyril Ramaphosa’s political report – to the anxiety felt by members who were late for the proceedings.

“The start of the conference had a rough start which created an anxious anticipation amongst the delegates because while the other members were still registering President Cyril Ramaphosa took to the podium to start the proceedings. This created uneasiness for some members of the party. But we are happy to have moved on from that.”

While Peter Mokaba regional chair John Mpe, who was also part of the discussion highlighted that with Limpopo being the second biggest membership after KZN ran a big campaign leading up to the conference despite being reported as a conflicted province.

“From the process of lobbying, branch nominations and now delegates here at the conference and are able to persuade influence and to also be influenced. We are just awaiting the outcome of the conference.”

With many reports and analysis on the ANC being written off in many political spaces Chris Hani region chairperson Wongama Gela told the panel that apart from the main purpose of the conference being to elect leaders, part of the conference is renewal of the leadership in terms of how the party should do things and also and the commitment in implementing policies and that branches have to be the focal point of helping the party grows at the level of meeting people at their needs.

“For the organization to be able to move forward the basics needs to be followed this is where branches play an important role. However the influences of the branches should not just come out during the time of elections, the influence of branches should be focusing on the day to day lives of the people.”

As the party readies itself to announce new leadership of the, the cracks of corruption within its top ranks cant be ignored. Tshwane region secretary George Matjila said that faults should be taken with serious consideration.

"We accept criticism, we need to do more as we are here at conference to resolve in key issues to help in transforming the lives of our people."

Listen to the full conversation below.