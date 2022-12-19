Immigration policy set to be reviewed at ANC national elective conference

This is a topic set to be deliberated over in the peace and stability commission, along with other matters on the ANC's approach to national security.

JOHANNESBURG - Leaders within the African National Congress (ANC) said that they would be calling for the party to revise its immigration policy at its national elective conference.

Aside from electing members to party positions, the ANC's conference will also hold policy discussions that will be adopted by the governing party.

One of the hot-button issues across the country recently has been the issue of migration in South Africa.

The ANC has continuously denied that the popularity of Operation Dudula and ActionSA, two organisations that have taken hard-line positions on immigration, have forced it to follow suit.

Deputy Minister of State Security and ANC NEC member, Zizi Kodwa, said that the country's citizenship, refugee and immigration acts all needed to be overhauled and reviewed.

"Without being xenophobic, we need to create domestic stability in the country. I think an uncontrolled migration and everybody else may create social instability in the country as we have seen now."

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that the ANC had a policy paper calling for the country's citizenship, refugee and immigration acts to all be reviewed.

"The system that is happening now with our immigration is not sustainable, it can't go on forever."

Meanwhile, Operation Dudula is happy to be putting pressure on the ANC.

Its provincial convenor, Mfanafuthi Dumakude, said that the goal of the organisation is to make the ruling government enforce its laws on border control and immigration.

"What we are seeing now is people just gallivanting within our country, not respecting our immigration laws, not respecting our laws, not respecting anything."

Dumakude said that the recent event of an international fugitive being found hiding in South Africa had heightened the need for a strong immigration policy.