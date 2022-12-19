Eskom downgrades power cuts to stage 5

The utility said that stage 4 power cuts would then kick in from 5am on Tuesday morning and would stay on that level for the remainder of the week.

JOHANNESBURG - Load shedding has been downgraded to stage 5 from stage 6 until 5am on Tuesday.

Eskom has not provided reasons for the latest adjustment, saying that it will publish further updates when required.

Just last week, South Africans were saddled with stage 6, the highest level of power cuts ever implemented by Eskom due to the breakdown of eight generating units at several power stations, which have mostly been blamed on deliberate acts.

The constant constraints in the ailing utility's capacity to generate power has resulted in the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to various power stations.

The Presidency said that the deployments were meant to stop sabotage and theft, especially at the Majuba, Camden, Tutuka and Grootvlei power stations.