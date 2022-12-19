Councillor worried that Alexandra Hospice 'another Life Esidimeni in the making'

The Alexandra Hospice and Rehabilitation Centre is currently housed in an old school, which is deteriorating, and putting the lives of 30 patients at risk.

JOHANNESBURG - There are concerns that a local hospice in Alexandra is another Life Esidimeni tragedy waiting to happen.

On the other side of Alexandra is a new facility, which has been empty since last year. The city has yet to give permission for it to be occupied.

Clarity is also needed about who will pay for the running costs.

Local ward councillor Tefo Raphadu said that the only solution to the situation at the hospice was for the patients to be moved to the new building.

Raphadu said that old and sick people were not receiving the care they needed.

He told Eyewitness News that should anything happen to the patients, there would be serious consequences.

"I said before, we could have another Life Esidimeni in the making, and it would be painful because we would have seen it coming and done something... if it happens, then we will all be in the gemors, for lack of a better word."

Raphadu said that he had personally seen the situation at the hospice, and would like for the city and the health department to urgently intervene.

The hospice has been trying to reach out to the Johannesburg Property Company to amend its lease so that it can occupy the new R58 million facility.

Eyewitness News has been unsuccessful in its efforts to get clarity from the city and its property company on funding and the way forward.