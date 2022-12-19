Cape Town beachgoers urged to stay safe and abide by the law

Since September, Cape Town's recorded seven drownings at beaches along the coastline.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is urging seaside holidaymakers to stay safe and abide by the law.

The City says it wants people to enjoy the beaches and public pools, but warns breaking the rules could land you in hot water.

Drinking in public is a major no-no and could lead to a R500 fine and the seizure of your alcohol.

Since the beginning of October, the City's law enforcement agencies have confiscated nearly 8,000 bottles of alcohol.

Mayco member for community services and health Patricia van der Ross says people continue to go swimming while under the influence of alcohol despite the obvious risks.

"We have a series of key messages to promote water safety, and drinking and swimming is prominent, because unfortunately, it remains one of our biggest risks," said van der Ross.



"Alcohol impairs your judgment, but also makes it more difficult for our lifeguards to reason with beachgoers to remain in designated swimming areas. I appeal to everyone who is planning a trip to our recreational facilities - keep your wits about you, listen to lifeguards and other staff, and keep a close eye on your children."

She says the are also launching their Identikidz Project at a number of beaches.

"I encourage families to make use of the service, but also a reminder that this does not absolve you of your responsibility towards the children in your care. Safety in general, and drowning prevention in particular, must be top of mind for us all, at all times."

Since September, Cape Town's recorded seven drownings at beaches along the coastline.

Meanwhile, the main swimming area at Fish Hoek Beach has been closed until further notice due to a sewer overflow.

City Health is taking water samples on a daily basis. It warned that contact with the water could result in potential gastro-intestinal issues.

Muizenberg beach was recently also temporarily closed following a similar sewage problem.