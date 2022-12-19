Baristas hope exposure at ANC elective conference can lead to bigger things

Sibusiso Sibeko, who is leading the Huis Van Cofifi project, is hoping that all the attention he's getting at the ANC conference will give his coffee company the caffeine kick it needs.

JOHANNESBURG - Young careers as coffee baristas are being percolated on the sidelines of the ANC's elective conference.

A "Soweto-cino" is brewed by Soweto school pupil, 17-year-old Nompumelelo Nxumalo, a barista in training, crafting cups of coffee for journalists and ANC delegates.

"I'm going to pursue it and open coffee shops and expand this project because I want to give other children the opportunity that I got because it did so much for me - it opened new doors and opportunities, allowed me to attend such events of high calibre."

She is one of 40 pupils who benefited from the Huis Van Cofifi project, which was led by Sibusiso Sibeko.

"And one of the profound things is that these young learners had the opportunity to make a coffee for the president, and they engaged so that was a life-changing moment for myself and the kids."

Sibeko is hoping that all the attention he's getting at the ANC conference will give his coffee company the caffeine kick it needs.