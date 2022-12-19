As traffic volumes increase, Limpopo authorities warn motorists to obey laws

The Limpopo Transport and Community Safety Department said that as more holidaymakers make their way to various destinations, those who disobeyed the law would be shown no mercy.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country gears up to celebrate Christmas this weekend, traffic volumes across the country are expected to peak.

WATCH| MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani on ongoing Festive Season Road Safety traffic operations across the province. #ArriveAlive#LiveBeyondDecember#SaferFestiveSeason

Dial 0800 006 694 to report traffic emergencies in Limpopo pic.twitter.com/DrhINwYSyd ' Limpopo Department of Transport & Community Safety (@TransportLimCom) December 16, 2022

The Limpopo Transport and Community Safety Department said that as more holidaymakers make their way to various destinations, those who disobeyed the law would be shown no mercy.

The department's Tidimalo Chuene said that despite efforts to reduce road carnage this holiday season, some motorists were failing to adhere to the rules of the road.

"That is why we have traffic law enforcement officers deployed on our roads 24/7 until the end of the festive season. We have heightened visibility through roadblocks and speed operations on all five districts on major roads. Our festive season will run up until mid-January, which is when traffic and movement will go down in the province."

Meanwhile, the N3 Toll Concession said that they were expecting more than 1,500 vehicles an hour during this period and in the day leading up to Christmas.