As traffic volumes increase, Limpopo authorities warn motorists to obey laws

The Limpopo Transport and Community Safety Department said that as more holidaymakers make their way to various destinations, those who disobeyed the law would be shown no mercy.

Picture: 123rf
19 December 2022 09:26

JOHANNESBURG - As the country gears up to celebrate Christmas this weekend, traffic volumes across the country are expected to peak.

The department's Tidimalo Chuene said that despite efforts to reduce road carnage this holiday season, some motorists were failing to adhere to the rules of the road.

"That is why we have traffic law enforcement officers deployed on our roads 24/7 until the end of the festive season. We have heightened visibility through roadblocks and speed operations on all five districts on major roads. Our festive season will run up until mid-January, which is when traffic and movement will go down in the province."

Meanwhile, the N3 Toll Concession said that they were expecting more than 1,500 vehicles an hour during this period and in the day leading up to Christmas.

