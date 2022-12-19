'Best game I've ever watched': Fans celebrate Argentina's World Cup victory

After 64 matches at the Fifa World Cup tournament, a winner finally emerged after a grueling penalty shootout.

JOHANNESBURG - Argentina has been celebrating through the night after winning the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina beat defending champions France 4-2.

Argentina win the #FIFAWorldCup as they overcame defending champions France 4-2 on penalties!



Messi wins his first FIFA World Cup Trophy! ' EWN Sport (@EWNsport) December 18, 2022

#FIFAWorldCup RESULT



Argentina win a third World Cup in what is Lionel Messi’s last tournament game. pic.twitter.com/hyaMoe7OET ' EWN Sport (@EWNsport) December 18, 2022

It was one memorable night for the most viewed sporting tournament in the world and many local fans gave this reaction to the showpiece.

"This has to be the most incredible sport I have ever seen in my whole entire life... forget tennis, forget anything... this has been amazing," one fan said.

"Messi is here, here's Messi," another said.

And some fans say it was the best final they had ever seen.

"Yeah, so France lost... my team lost, but it was the best game I've ever watched. It was nail-biting, it was everything," a France supporter said.

In 2022, the world champions are Argentina, led by superstar, Lionel Messi, putting their stamp, once again, on world football.