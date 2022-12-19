Go

'Best game I've ever watched': Fans celebrate Argentina's World Cup victory

After 64 matches at the Fifa World Cup tournament, a winner finally emerged after a grueling penalty shootout.

In this aerial view fans of Argentina celebrate winning the Qatar 2022 World Cup against France at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires, on 18 December 2022. Picture: TOMAS CUESTA/AFP
19 December 2022 09:15

JOHANNESBURG - Argentina has been celebrating through the night after winning the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina beat defending champions France 4-2.

It was one memorable night for the most viewed sporting tournament in the world and many local fans gave this reaction to the showpiece.

"This has to be the most incredible sport I have ever seen in my whole entire life... forget tennis, forget anything... this has been amazing," one fan said.

"Messi is here, here's Messi," another said.

And some fans say it was the best final they had ever seen.

"Yeah, so France lost... my team lost, but it was the best game I've ever watched. It was nail-biting, it was everything," a France supporter said.

In 2022, the world champions are Argentina, led by superstar, Lionel Messi, putting their stamp, once again, on world football.

