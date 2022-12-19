ANC on the right trajectory with renewal campaign, says Oscar Mabuyane

The pair were pitted against each other vying to be second in command at the ANC's 55th elective conference.

JOHANNESBURG - Eastern Cape African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Oscar Mabuyane said Justice Minister Ronald Lamola did not cost him the position of deputy president.

Lamola was endorsed by the Mpumalanga Provincial Executive Committee - while Mabuyane received a nod from the Eastern Cape.

Ramaphosa's camp failed to convince both Lamola and Mabuyane to withdraw from running. This caused the votes to be split between them clearing the path for Paul Mashatile to emerge victorious.

Mabuyane said while his ambitions were dashed, Monday's results showed that the party is on the right trajectory for its renewal campaign.

"Conference has spoken, the leadership has been elected. Ours is to rally behind the leadership elected and support it. I think the outcome confirms the renewal agenda and there is no turning back, we are moving forward, comrade Paul [Mashatile] said I gave him a run for his money. I don't want to put it on Lamola, Lamola is only one vote, moving forward both me and Lamola we are younger, we still have more years to come," he said.

Meanwhile, Lamola said he refused the president's request to withdraw from the race out of principle.

"It is an important principle which I had to stand to continue with it so that the younger generation should see that the ANC is for all of us, and that the ANC must have a way to find a succession plan. This is a big organisation - it can't shock the country for a week now, the whole country is on standstill, people not knowing what is going to happen," he said.