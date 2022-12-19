ANC national conference: delegates torn on Ramaphosa's victory

Instead of a top six as has been the case over the years, the governing party has seven leaders after adding the position of second deputy secretary general.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has new leadership elected by delegates at its 55th National Conferenc e on a ticket of renewal and unity with Cyril Ramaphosa making a return to the top.

There was a lot of uncertainty at the five-day political gathering and horse-trading.

But on Monday morning, the most anticipated part of the programme kicked off in the plenary where the ANC's election committee chairperson Kgalema Motlanthe announced the results.

"For comrade Mkhize Zwelini, his total is 1,897 and for comrade Ramaphosa Cyril, his total is 2,476."

There was resounding applause as Ramaphosa was officially handed the reigns for another five years, edging out his competitor Mkhize by 579 votes.

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe retained his position with a narrow margin of 44 votes.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula took the job of secretary general with just over 100 votes to his nearest competitor after a three-horse race.

Nomvula Mokonyane edged out late nominee Tina Joemat-Pettersson by only 50 votes to become the first deputy secretary general.

The newly created second deputy general post was won by Maropene Ramokgopa.

Meanwhile, Gwen Ramokgopa will be in charge of the party's finances.

There's been a great deal of reaction around the new leadership with former president Thabo Mbeki saying he supports whoever the ANC conference elected as the party's new top seven. Mbeki said as the party's former leader it's important for him to stay neutral.

Speaking to Eyewitness News after the leadership announcement Mbeki said he was fine with the decisions that delegates made.

While some were happy about Ramaphosa's re-election, others from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) cried foul.

A seemingly positive Mbeki, had a front-row seat as the results were read out.

"As the former president of the ANC, I have to be non-partisan - so I'm neutral, I am happy whatever the conference selects," he said.

Western Cape Member of Parliament Faiez Jacobs celebrated the outcome.

"We worked hard, and we are happy our president is back," he said adding that serving the people of South African is foremost.

ANC KZN delegate Khethumusa Zungu expressed unhappiness.

"There is a manipulation of results, Cyril couldn't have emerged so [it is} his money that has made him emerge, that's all I can say," he said.

As the ANC prepares for another five years with Ramaphosa at the helm, deputy party president Paul Mashatile will be by his side.

Other ANC delegates who attended the national elective conference at Nasrec said Ramaphosa's re-election will unite the party.

ANC delegates who were in support of Mkhize for the presidency said their next call of action is to support Ramaphosa during his second term.

An ANC delegate from Limpopo Tshepo Digomo who voted for Mkhize told Eyewitness News that Ramaphosa victory will collapse the factions within the party.

"I was supporting another candidate, Zweli Mkhize. He lost. I'm fully now behind the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa,"

ANC member from the Northern Cape Khethiwe Mema said Ramaphosa is the most suitable leader for the party.

"I am very happy because my president is back for the second term. He is going to do much better for us."

Meanwhile, some of the party's KZN members said Ramaphosa's win is proof that the party still has confidence in his leadership.