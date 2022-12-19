ANC expected to announce new top 7

Go

Delegates spent most of Sunday voting for the new leadership, which is expected to usher the party into the general elections in 2024.

Cyril Ramaphosa and Paul Mashatile at the ANC's 55th National Elective Conference on 17 December 2022. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles
19 December 2022 06:54

JOHANNESBURG - After a weekend of lobbying and horsetrading, the African National Congress (ANC) is this on Monday morning expected to announce the results of the top seven candidates succesfully elected for leadership positions at its 55th national conference.

Monday marks day four since the conference got under way in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.

Candidates up for election include former health minister Zweli Mkhize, who is up against the incumbent president, Cyril Ramaphosa, for the party's top position.

