After losing out in the top 7, KZN is at odds on the reason for their no-show

Leaders and delegates disagree on the reason why they haven't been able to see representation in the top leadership of the ANC.

SOWETO - Despite having the largest voting delegate block, the African National Congress’s (ANC) KwaZulu-Natal region was not able to get a single candidate from its province elected to the party’s top brass on Monday.

ANC members from the coastal region Zweli Mkhize and Mdumiseni Ntuli, who were competing for the president and secretary-general positions respectively, both lost out.

The province is now looking to get some of its members into the national executive committee (NEC), which has 79 spots left to fill.

For the second successive ANC national conference, KwaZulu-Natal has no members in the party’s top positions. But provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo told Eyewitness News no one was entitled to a position in the party.



“There is no law there must be candidates from KwaZulu-Natal, we are not electing people here that are representing geographic locations. We are electing members of the ANC.”

Mtolo said even though their preferred candidate - Mkhize - did not win, all ANC members must now throw their support behind Cyril Ramaphosa as the party leader.

Meanwhile, a voting delegate from KwaZulu-Natal, Sphamandla Sithole, says his provincial leadership was arrogant and divided coming into the conference.

“They carry a lot of grudges, which is why when they come here at the conference we get beaten and we return home with nothing. [It's] because we are divided.”

Nominations and voting for additional members in the NEC are expected to take place on Monday night.