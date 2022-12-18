Why did Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma decline her presidency nomination?

Politics researcher and analyst Malaika Mahlatsi says Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma made a learned decision after declining her ANC president nomination.

SOWETO - As nominations for the African National Congress's top seven leadership positions came in on Saturday night, there were some surprises.

For one, David Mabuza declined his nomination to return as deputy president of the party.

The one that stands out at the party's 55th national elective conference, though, is Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, who declined a nomination to run for the presidency. It is compulsory for the party to have a 50% gender split in the National Executive Council (NEC), and electing a woman president could show a move towards a more inclusive governing party (at least until 2024, that is).

So why did she decline, a day after tweeting that she was ready to run for the top job?

Politics analyst and researcher Malaika Mahlatsi spoke to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of the conference on Sunday, which is voting day for delegates.