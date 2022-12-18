WC divided over who should be ANC's next secretary general

The province is one of only two, along with the Free State, which has not been able to convene a provincial congress ahead of the ANC’s 55th National Conference underway at Nasrec.

JOHANNESBURG - The horse-trading at the ANC’s 55th national conference is intensifying across the provinces.

Like other provinces, the Western Cape - the only province where the ANC does not govern - there are differences in opinions.

Western Cape interim provincial convenor Lerumo Kalako said the provincial delegation at this congress was firmly behind President Cyril Ramaphosa to run for a second term.

“What is overwhelming in the Western Cape is the support for the president. There’s no difference there," said Kalako.

"Where the difference comes is the deputy president. But in the Western Cape again, the majority is for Paul Mashatile.”

He says the province is also split on who should be the next secretary-general with around 60 % of its delegates backing Fikile Mbalula and the other 40% in support of Mdumiseni Ntuli.

There’s been no elected ANC provincial leadership in the Western Cape since the executive was disbanded in 2019.

