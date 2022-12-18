Voting for ANC's top 7 expected to commence on Sunday morning

Delegates adopted a proposal to change the makeup of its officials’ structure – increasing from a top six to a top seven.

SOWETO - Over 4,000 members of the ANC will take to the ballot on Sunday morning – to vote for new leadership.

This after accepting nominations from the floor just a few hours ago.

The ANC’s delayed programme pushed back the nomination of more potential top leaders by more than 24 hours than planned.

And while most positions remained unchanged – those of the deputy secretary general (DSG) and treasurer general (TG) had additional names – which came from the floor added to their respective categories.

Earlier, delegates adopted a proposal to change the makeup of its officials’ structure – increasing from a top six to a top seven.

[HAPPENING NOW] Members of the media have just been allowed inside the #ANC55NC plenary here at Nasrec, as nominations from the floor are about to take place. @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/N1Bu0Aet5S ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 17, 2022

ANC delegates delivered two different lines ups – split right in the middle. This has the potential of recreating its 2017 conference makeup.

While Cyril Ramaphosa and Zweli Mkhize remained the firm favourites to lead the organisation, most categories on the voting sheet remained the same.

However, attempts to find an opponent for Nomvula Mokonyane held up proceedings as different leaders declined nomination to.

In the end – Northern Cape’s Tina Joemat-Pieterson – who also has her own fair of controversy made it to the ballot.

Two other names – Maropene Ramokgopa and Ronalda Nalumango will go head-to-head for the position of second DSG.

While Gwen Ramokgopa was successfully nominated to contest the man already shortlisted for the position.

Voting is set to commence at 9 am on Sunday morning.