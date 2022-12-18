Sisulu’s bid for ANC top 7 suffers final blow

Sisulu, who initially had her eyes set on becoming party president but failed to make it onto the ballot, accepted a nomination to become treasurer general, but failed to meet the required 25% threshold required to make it into the voting paper.

SOWETO - Long-standing ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) member - Lindiwe Sisulu’s aspirations of a top seven post suffered a final blow, after a last-minute bid to have her handle the ANC’s purse strings failed in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Sisulu, who initially had her eyes set on becoming party president but failed to make it onto the ballot, accepted a nomination to become treasurer general.

But she failed to meet the required 25 percent threshold required to make it into the voting paper.

In 2017, she attempted to lead the organisation but settled for the number two spot at the last minute - which she lost out to David Mabuza.

Sisulu has been one of party president Cyril Ramaphosa’s vocal detractors.

READ: Sisulu accuses ramaphosa of dictatorship over Section 89 Phala Phala report vote

With her wishes to go toe to toe with Ramaphosa yet again failing to take shape, accepting a lone call for her to contest for the party’s treasurer general was surprising.

This, seen as a desperate attempt to make it as an official, also failed to take shape as less than 10 hands were raised to second the nomination.

More humiliating, Sisulu in a room where several battles took to the floor, was the only name which failed to meet the threshold for any of the top official positions being contested.

Another name delegates wanted to force into the conversation is a former supporter of Sisulu’s bid to lead the organization, Andile Lungisa – who is barred from this conference currently underway at Nasrec.

Voting for a new top seven is expected to commence on Sunday.