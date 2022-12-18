Saccawu to meet on Monday following one-day strike at Makro

The union's members took to the streets on Thursday after negotiations collapsed at the CCMA with Massmart.

JOHANNESBURG - SA Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) are expected to meet on Monday to discuss a way forward after concluding a one-day strike at Makro.

READ: In row over wages, Makro employees threaten to desert posts on Black Friday

The union's members took to the streets on Thursday after negotiations collapsed at the CCMA with Massmart.

The union said its meeting on Monday will discuss the possibility of an indefinite strike across all of Massmart's stores.

After the one-day strike on Thursday, workers returned to their posts.

The union said it has reduced its demand for a 12% wage increase to 7.5%.

READ: Massmark strike: Cosatu throws weight behind workers

Massmart told Eyewitness News ahead of the strike that it had closed the 2022 wage negotiation process.

However, Saccawu spokesperson Sithembele Tshwete said the company did not formally inform them.

"As far as we are concerned the process at the CCMA, which is a facilitation process by the CCMA to try and resolve the dispute, as far as we are concerned that process is still open," said Tshwete.

"They have not communicated formally to us. We know that this is a tactic to confuse workers."

Saccawu said it would not not back down until it gets the demanded increase, as well as an R8,000 minimum wage.

READ: Massmart says it has contingency measures in place for strike at Makro

The union said if its demands are not met, the company should expect another strike.